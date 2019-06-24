It’s been a while since we’ve posted a TV performance by our camera-adored Lizzo, but she once again kicked up a major viral buzz and even earned a standing ovation from Rihanna at Sunday’s BET Awards.

The Minneapolis expat performed her rather unexpected hit “Truth Hurts” atop a giant wedding cake with a sprawling dance crew at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, a nod to the single’s original nuptials-themed video (and perhaps to Madonna's "Like a Virgin," too). What’s unexpected about the song entering the Billboard Hot 100 charts recently is that it’s not a track off her new album, “Cuz I Love You,” but actually comes off her 2016 EP, “Coconut Oil.” The tune earned modest airplay and streaming numbers in 2016 but finally caught on in a big way once the hoopla around her full album exploded this spring.

During the BET show, Lizzo pulled another old standby out of her deep trick bag by breaking out her flute (around 2:20 in the clip). That’s when RiRi and many other audience members can be seen leaping out of their seats in excitement.

Sunday’s set follows her album “Cuz I Love You’s” appearance front and center in Rolling Stone’s list of the best albums of 2019 so far. She’ll be back in the Midwest this week to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday, and then she heads over to Europe for appearances at such marquee festivals as Glastonbury and Roskilde.