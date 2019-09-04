Lizzo’s latest attention-grabbing performance at the MTV Video Music Awards last week gave her hit single “Truth Hurts” the final kick in the butt to the very top of the Billboard charts.

The Minnesota Vikings-name-dropping jam bumped the Camila Cabello/Shawn Mendes megahit “Señorita” to take the No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart Tuesday. That tops off "Truth Hurts'" slow, steady climb up the charts for over four months -- and it’s really been a two-year ascent for the track, which was first released as a standalone single back in 2017 (it has since been added to her 2019 album “Cuz I Love You”).

According to Billboard data, there are several reasons why this No. 1 slot is a historic one for Lizzo, who spent about six years living and working in Minneapolis from 2011-2017:

She is now the first Twin Cities-rooted artist to have the top single in the nation since Prince had his last No. 1, “Cream,” in 1991.

Lizzo is one of only a handful of African American women to top the Billboard Hot 100 this decade, alongside Beyoncé, Rihanna, Janelle Monáe and Cardi B.

She’s one of only six first female rappers to ever land a No. 1 song all by herself (not as or with a featured guest act) and the first since Cardi B, who did it with “Bodak Yellow” in 2017.

Among the very few other songs to ever go No. 1 a couple years after its official release are UB40’s cover of Neil Diamond’s “Red, Red Wine” (1988) and Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” (1962).

The Twin Cities Twittersphere lit up with the news of her feat(s) Tuesday. Here are some of the posts congratulating her.

Truth Hurts is #1 !!



SOOO happy to see @lizzo BLOW UP like this! So happy. Congratulations Lizzo and @SophiaEris and the whole team ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/eB6kWIiI3e — A B Y W O L F (@abywolf) September 4, 2019

tell that to the �� with the #1 song IN THE WORLD rn! pic.twitter.com/LZhpBxP3Qd — Go 95.3 (@Go953mn) September 3, 2019