Lizzo can’t even do a “Tiny Desk Concert” in a small, modest way.

Currently boasting the No. 5 song on Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart – “Truth Hurts” also landed at atop Rhythmic Songs playlist this week, her first official No. 1 -- the longtime Minneapolitan musicmaker recently stopped into the offices of National Public Radio in Washington, D.C. She left behind what may be one of the most memorable episodes of NPR Music’s popular video series.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time!” the singer and rapper says at the start of the video. It’s clear right away she put a lot of effort into the gig – which she redubbed her “tiny-ass desk” concert.

For starters, she debuts a backing band in the three-song clip, bringing along a group of seasoned gospel and R&B musicians who rather sharply contrast her live-DJed, dance-heavy tour gigs of late. They accentuate the stained-glass-window-rattling soul power of her new album’s title track, “Cuz I Love You.” They also bring a playful edge to “Truth Hurts,” actually a 2017 single not featured on the album (but it took all the fanfare around "Cuz I Love You" for it to finally blow up).

Despite the gospelized vibe – and the fact that a baby is present -- she hardly cleans up her act when it comes to her hilarious between-song banter at NPR's tiny desk. Proceed with caution.

It’s not clear if Lizzo might bring this unit or a similar live band with her for nearly entirely sold-out fall tour coming Oct. 9 and 11 to the Armory in Minneapolis. Whenever she does step out with a full-scale group, though, it’s clearly going to be killer.