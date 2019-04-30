More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Wisconsin, Illinois sued over transgender name-change laws
Attorneys are suing Wisconsin and Illinois over laws that forbid transgender individuals from changing their names if they have certain criminal convictions.
Local
Minnesota DNR to challenge appeals court ruling on renaming Lake Calhoun Bde Maka Ska
Commissioner concerned ruling will hinder future efforts to rename waters.
National
Rare conviction of officer in shooting spurs race concerns
After three weeks of testimony, a jury needed little more than a day to convict a black Minneapolis police officer of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed white woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime, delivering a guilty verdict that immediately sparked questions about whether race played a role.
National
Immigrants, supporters to rally for driver's licenses
Immigrants and their supporters were converging Wednesday on the Wisconsin Capitol to rally for Gov. Tony Evers' proposal that would make driver's licenses available to people who are living in the country illegally.
Variety
Settlement reached in Duluth diocese church abuse cases
The Diocese of Duluth has reached a settlement with dozens of people who say they were abused as children by its priests.