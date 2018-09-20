More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
No. 7 Gophers sweep No. 4 Penn State in Big Ten volleyball opener
In a loaded conference — seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 18 in the country — this match was just as fierce and thrilling as coach Hugh McCutcheon expected.
Local
Severe weather, drenching rain for Twin Cities, southern Minn.
Rain is likely to fall most of today across the southern third of Minnesota with up to 3 inches possible in the metro area before precipitation wraps up Friday.
Vikings
New Vikings kicker Bailey feels for Carlson but 'excited to move forward'
Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, lost his job in Dallas at the end of training camp and is now with the Vikings.
Local
Stearns County to release case files in Wetterling investigation today
Documents may provide insight into haunting 27-year mystery of the abducted boy