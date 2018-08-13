More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Whalen: 'I'll have these memories forever'
Whalen's decision marks the end of a playing career that began as a high school star in Hutchinson before her years with the Gophers and Lynx.
Wolves
Anthony signs 1-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston Rockets
Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Vikings
Zimmer: Kirk Cousins, Mike Hughes stood out in Denver
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer praised Kirk Cousins' 1-yard touchdown pass and the rookie cornerback Mike Hughes' performance in the team's 42-28 preseason-opening win at Denver.
Gophers
Alabama, Georgia could be on an SEC collision course _ again
and did it again in the offseason.
Lynx
Our favorite Lindsay Whalen moments
Star Tribune reporters and columnists share their favorite moments from Whalen's playing career -- and you can add your favorite memories, too.