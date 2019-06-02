LIVERPOOL, England — Thousands of people have welcomed Liverpool back to Merseyside after winning the Champions League as the team paraded the trophy through the city center.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and his players flew home on Sunday before boarding an open-top bus emblazoned with the message, "Champions of Europe."
Holding aloft the European Cup, Liverpool's players were met by a sea of red as they embarked on a tour of the city center. Huge crowds of Liverpool fans wearing the team's jersey and flying flags packed out roadsides, chanting and singing in the sunshine.
Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the all-English final in Madrid on Saturday.
