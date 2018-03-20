The St. Paul Saints are paying up today.

Last week, as more of an attention grab than anything else, the independent minor-league baseball promised to give away $10,000 to someone who retweeted their plan to give away the money.

We don't have a billion dollars like @WarrenBuffett, but our GM @DerekSharrer has officially gone mad. The Saints will give away $10,000 if a 16 seed beats a 1 seed in #MarchMadness2018. All you have to do is retweet this to enter & we'll choose one winner if it happens. — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) March 12, 2018

Given that No. 16 seeds in the men's tournament were 0-135, it seemed like a very, very low-risk proposition.

Then, along came the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, which defeated No. 1 seed Virginia on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, Saints general manager Derek Sharrer said: “This is one of the more rewarding payouts we’ve ever been involved with. “I look at this as it being very much in line with the Saints Way. This is the kind of fun we’ve always enjoyed having and providing for the fans.”

And now, at 1 p.m., the Saints are drawing the name of a winner. Is it you?

You can watch on the Saints' Twitter page.