Thursday is draft day in Major League Soccer and it's a revised SuperDraft show that the league calls the most extensive broadcast in its draft history.

Last year's SuperDraft gathered every team's scouting and management staffs in one place in Chicago and Minnesota United went home with three players that made last season's team: Generation Adidas prospect/goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from NCAA champion Maryland with the seventh pick, Terrapins teammate Chase Gasper with the 15th pick and Oregon's Hassani Dotson in the secound round with the 31st pick.

United owns the 18th on Thursday and the 88th and 96th picks in Monday's fourth round.

You can watch the draft here:

In case you missed it, here's a story both looking ahead to the SuperDraft and at moves United;s restructured management is looking to make in an off-season that hasn't included a big move.

Yet.

United wants to bring back MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Vito Mannone and is willing to make him the league's highest-paid keeper to do so. It is pursuing Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla at a position where the Loons lost Abu Danladi to Nashville in the expansion draft and aren't expected to still have Angelo Rodriguez on the roster by opening day in March.

You can find the story here.

You won't see commissioner Don Garber (pictured here) shaking hands with each selection. Instead, there will be 20 different video feeds from remote locations. A camera will be embedded on location with nine of the SuperDraft's top 10 prospects -- including potential No. 1 pick and MAC Hermann Award winner Robbie Robinson from Clemson -- and their families and friends.

A camera will be embedded in several teams' draft rooms -- including an expansion Miami team that owns the first and third picks -- and with expansion Nashville fans. Other teams included: Orlando, Houston, Montreal, FC Dallas, New England, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

A handful of coaches, including new Montreal coach Thierry Henry, and at least one team owner will be interviewed as well.

Various online mock drafts have the United selecting with their 18th pick everyone from Santa Barbara defender Noah Billingsley, Louisville wing Cherif Dieye, Marquette left back Patrick Seagrist to North Carolina midfielder/defender Jeremy Kelley, Illinois-Chicago midfielder Jesus Perez and Seattle defender Nkosi Burgess.