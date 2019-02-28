Team competition started this morning at the Minnesota state wrestling tournament at the X.

There's action on all eight mats through the day at the tournament, with the team competition going from this morning's quarterfinals to tonight's 7 p.m. title duals.

Individual competition is Friday and Saturday.

You can watch all three classes by clicking on this link.

From there, you can click on any of the eight mats that are being used at the X.

The tournament schedules and results are here:

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A