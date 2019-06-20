Today is championship day in the state high school baseball tournament with title games in the four classes set to begin at 10 a.m. at Target Field. Click below for links to watch the games without charge.

Here's the game schedule:

10 a.m.: BOLD vs. New York Mills in Class 1A

1 p.m.: Minnehaha Academy vs. Duluth Marshall in 2A

4 p.m.: Benilde-St. Margaret;s vs. St. Thomas Academy in 3A

7 p.m.: East Ridge vs. New Prague in 4A.

Championship previews:

4A: Self-described “small-town boys’’ from New Prague, playing in the program’s first state tournament in 39 years, are one victory from the Class 4A championship.

3A Benilde-St. Margaret's overcomes injuries, adversity to have shot at first baseball state title.

1A and 2A previews are here.

