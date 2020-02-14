The state high school dance team tournament starts its two-day run at Target Center this morning. Champions in three classes will be crowned in jazz and high kick competitions Friday and Saturday.

You can watch the tournament live by clicking on this link from PrepSpotlight.TV

Here's the tournament schedule:

Friday:

11:30 a.m.: Class 1A jazz qualifying

2 p.m.: Class 2A and 3A jazz qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Class 1A jazz finals

7:15 p.m.: Class 2A and 3A jazz finals

Saturday:

11:30 a.m.: Class 1A high kick qualifying

2 p.m.: Class 2A and 3A high kick qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Class 1A high kick finals

7:15 p.m.: Class 2A and 3A high kick qualifying

Tournament preview: