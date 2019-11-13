More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
'Solemn undertaking': Trump's impeachment hearings go public
The closed doors of the Trump impeachment investigation are swinging wide open.
National
Evers calls Republican state senators 'amoral and stupid'
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is telling state workers that Republican state senators are "amoral and stupid" for firing his agriculture secretary.
National
Fed's Powell sees steady growth, signals pause in rate cuts
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects the U.S. economy to continue growing at a solid pace, though it still faces risks from slower growth overseas and trade tensions.
National
The Latest: Powell sees steady US growth, pause in rate cuts
The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Joint Economic Committee about the outlook for the U.S. economy (all times local):