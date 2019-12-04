More from Star Tribune
Democrats say they're all in on impeachment case
Three leading legal scholars testified that President Donald Trump's attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, bolstering the Democrats' case.
Politics
Analysis: Trump's blocking of key impeachment witnesses a dilemma for Democrats
Democrats lack all facts, but evidence might be sufficient.
Nation
Rudy Giuliani, facing new scrutiny, heads to Ukraine
It was Giuliani's earlier interactions with some of the same Ukrainian characters that set the stage for the House impeachment inquiry.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump suddenly loses interest in stock market
President Donald Trump offered a faulty take on the Constitution's grounds for impeachment Wednesday as he wrapped up a NATO summit marked by his misstatements on several fronts.
Local
Thousands of Minnesotans caught up in federal push to tighten work rules for food aid
Advocates for those who rely on the SNAP program say the change will push more people to food shelves.