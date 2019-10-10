More from Star Tribune
9 Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear at LGBTQ forum
Nine Democratic presidential candidates are taking a detour from a 2020 campaign roiled by the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to make a play for support within a key party constituency: LGBTQ voters.
Florida men tied to Giuliani, Ukraine probe arrested
Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine impeachment investigation were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations.
House Democrats subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry
House Democrats subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday as part of their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
EPA proposes rewrite of rules on lead contamination in water
The Trump administration on Thursday proposed a rewrite of rules for dealing with lead pipes contaminating drinking water, but critics say the changes appear to give water systems decades more time to replace pipes leaching dangerous amounts of toxic lead.
The Latest: Anti-Trump protesters flock to Minneapolis rally
The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):