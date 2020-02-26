More from Star Tribune
National
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
President Donald Trump said he'll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday, a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S.
National
Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South Carolina's Democratic political orbit, on Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The backing could provide a much-needed boost for the former vice president heading into South Carolina's primary.
National
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
Antebellum Southern plantations were built on the backs of enslaved people, and many of those plantations hold places of honor on the National Register of Historic Places - but don't look for many mentions of slavery in the government's official record of places with historic significance.
National
What people are saying about Klobuchar's debate performance: Was it enough?
She got good marks from some pundits, but most questioned whether she performed strongly enough to improve her standing at the polls.
National
Coronavirus poses tough challenge for economic policymakers
The fast-moving coronavirus isn't just confounding health officials. It's also bedeviling policymakers and central bankers who are struggling to assess the economic damage from an outbreak that's reached 37 countries and territories, infected 80,000 people and killed 2,700 worldwide.