St. John's University and Martin Luther College are representing Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs. Click below for links to live video of the games.

The Johnnies, who were co-champions of the MIAC, play host to to Aurora University, which is coached by Don Beebe, the former NFL receiver and father of injured Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe.

Martin kuther of New Ulm, which won the UMAC title, travels to play Wheaton College, which is the No. 3-ranked team in Division III.

Both games start at noon.

You can watch the Johnnies here (with a radio feed that starts at 10:30 a.m.)

You can watch Martin Luther here.