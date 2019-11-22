St. John's University and Martin Luther College are representing Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs. Click below for links to live video of the games.
The Johnnies, who were co-champions of the MIAC, play host to to Aurora University, which is coached by Don Beebe, the former NFL receiver and father of injured Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe.
Martin kuther of New Ulm, which won the UMAC title, travels to play Wheaton College, which is the No. 3-ranked team in Division III.
Both games start at noon.
You can watch the Johnnies here (with a radio feed that starts at 10:30 a.m.)
You can watch Martin Luther here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Decision by WADA group puts Russia's Olympic future in peril
World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer's Olympics.The World…
Gophers
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before
A judge dashed the hopes of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for a shorter prison term Friday, resentencing him to the same 30 to 60 years imposed against him in 2012 for sexually abusing children.
Golf
Kim stays 2 shots up, halfway to $1.5 million at LPGA finale
Sei Young Kim wasted two good birdie chances late in the second round Friday when she got a pep talk from an unlikely source.
Golf
Duncan with career-best 61 leads at Sea Island
Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle Friday and wound up with his best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic.
Sports
Ex-college athlete sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape
A former University of Delaware baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for his rape conviction in the first case to go to trial.