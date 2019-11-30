Minnesota State plays its first game in the NCAA Division II football tournament and St. John's travels to California for its second-round game in D-III. Click on the links below to watch.

The Mavericks, who received a bye in the opening round of the Division II tournament as one of the top four teams in the field, plays host to Colorado State-Pueblo at 1 p.m.

You can watch Mankato here.

The Johnnies, who were co-champions of the MIAC, play at Chapman University at 2 p.m. in the Round of 16.

You can watch St. John's here.