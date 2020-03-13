More from Star Tribune
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Minnesota schools will close for eight days to slow coronavirus
An executive order from Gov. Tim Walz requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during previously planned school days.
National
Governor closing Minnesota schools for COVID-19 planning
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered the temporary shutdown of public schools to allow administrators and teachers to make plans to combat COVID-19 as new cases continue to grow.
Local
What to do with a murderer who keeps killing in prison?
Craig Bjork was sentenced to three life terms for killing his family in Minneapolis. He's since killed two people in prison.