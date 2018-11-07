Months of campaigning came to an end Tuesday as voters in Minnesota and around the nation cast their ballots for a range of federal, state and local offices in an election that is widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's first two years in office. Polls closed in Minnesota at 8 p.m. We'll be tracking the results of key races in Minnesota and across the country as they come in throughout the night. Click the buttons below to jump to a section. Here are some things to watch as the night progresses. See full Minnesota results here.

Minnesota

Governor

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz was elected governor of Minnesota, defeating Republican Jeff Johnson to extend DFL control of the governor’s mansion for a third term.

Walz, who has represented southern Minnesota in Congress since 2006, spent 24 years in the National Guard and more than two decades as a high school geography teacher and football coach. Walz advocated more spending on education, transportation, aid to local governments and other programs.

Attorney General

DFLer Keith Ellison was elected Minnesota attorney general, defeating Republican Doug Wardlow in a bitterly contested race that attracted national attention from both political parties.

In a campaign marked by allegations of domestic abuse and an intense spotlight on their pasts, the candidates presented voters with starkly different visions for how they would lead the office and spent months painting each other as radicals from opposing ends of the political spectrum.

Ellison announced his bid for the office in June after current Attorney General Lori Swanson filed to run for governor. The six-term congressman won his party’s August primary days after Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend, stepped forward with claims of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison has denied the allegation and an investigation commissioned by the DFL Party concluded that it could not substantiate the claim.

U.S. Senate

Minnesotans on Tuesday elected U.S. Sen. Tina Smith by a wide margin over the GOP's Karin Housley to complete the term that Al Franken did not finish, while Democrat Amy Klobuchar returns to the chamber with no difficulty.

Smith and Housley vied to complete the final two years of the Senate term of Democrat Al Franken, who exited in January after allegations of sexual misconduct.

U.S. House

Minnesota is Ground Zero in the battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives, with hotly contested races in four of the state's eight congressional districts and a historic outcome in one more.

The state’s first Somali-American state representative, Ilhan Omar, has defeated her GOP opponent, Jennifer Zielinski, to become the country’s first Somali-American elected to Congress. Omar will represent the Fifth Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding cities, including Edina, Richfield and Golden Valley. The seat was vacated by DFL Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for state attorney general.

Businessman Dean Phillips on Tuesday added to the Democrats’ gains in the U.S. House with his defeat of five-term Republican incumbent Erik Paulsen in a big-money race in the Third District, which includes the Twin Cities’ western suburbs.

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer cruised to re-election to represent the Sixth District, including northern Twin Cities suburbs and outlying areas, defeating Democrat Ian Todd.

Republican Pete Stauber on Tuesday won his matchup with Democrat Joe Radinovich for the open U.S. House seat representing the North Shore and the Iron Range.

Stauber will be only the second Republican to hold the seat in Congress in 71 years. The 27,000-square-mile district has long been known as a DFL stronghold, and Democrats have held the seat for 69 of those 71 years. But in 2016, President Donald Trump won the district by 16 points and Republicans eyed the seat as a potential pickup, prompting visits from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

DFLer Dan Feehan and Republican Jim Hagedorn were running in a close race for the open First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. The open seat, which Democratic Rep. Tim Walz represented for 12 years until his bid for governor this year, has drawn $13.8 million in campaign spending by outside groups. Democrats are trying to hold a seat that Walz won over Hagedorn by only 1 percentage point in 2016, while Republicans hope to gain advantage after President Trump’s 15-point win that year.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and Democratic challenger Angie Craig were running neck and neck in the early returns in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, two years after he narrowly defeated her.

Minnesota Legislature

Democrats swept into power in the Minnesota House Tuesday, with suburban voters responsible for the victory, while Republicans hung on to their majority in the state Senate.

Buoyed by high turnout and frustrations over President Donald Trump, the DFL gained at least the 11 seats they needed to win the House majority, and additional pickups were still possible.

Around the nation

U.S. Senate

While many forecasters say Democrats are likely to take control of the U.S. House, the battle for the Senate — in which the map is much more favorable for Republicans — is another matter. FiveThirtyEight.com gives Democrats just a one in five chance of winning the Senate, and its model suggests Republicans may even slightly expand their current majority of 52 seats. All eyes are on open seats in Arizona and Tennessee, while endangered Democrats in a number of other races are fighting for political survival.

In Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz held on to his seat by only a 3 percent margin after a challenge from Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who had become a national Democratic phenomenon in recent weeks.

Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin beat Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, a staunch supporter of President Trump. The race marked the first time in Wisconsin history that both major party candidates running for Senate were women.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats, has been unseated by Republican Mike Braun in Indiana.

In Missouri, Democrat Claire McCaskill has been betting that a more centrist message will resonate with independents and moderate Republican voters she desperately needs to beat Republican challenger Josh Hawley, who has relentlessly attacked her as too liberal for the conservative leaning state.

Heidi Heitkamp, the incumbent Democratic North Dakota senator, has lost a grueling fight to keep her seat from current U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer.

The Washington Post reports that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, has easily defeated controversial Duluth-born GOP challenger Corey Stewart, who has drawn widespread criticism for his ties to white nationalists.

U.S. House

With control of Congress, statehouses and President Trump's agenda at stake, some of the nation's top elections were too close to call. Democrats won half of the seats they needed to claim control of the U.S. House with dozens additional competitive contests remaining. Victories in contested House races across Florida, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota gave them cause for optimism.

Republican Bryan Steil, a University of Wisconsin System regent, has won Rep. Paul Ryan’s open Janesville-area district, beating Democratic Racine ironworker Randy Bryce.

One Iowa race offers a test of whether a Trump-style advocate for immigration limits can win. Republican Rep. Steve King is keeping a low profile recently in his bid for a ninth House term, his success in question after controversy over his vocal support of white nationalists. But Democrats have a tough road to success in the 4th District, which voted for Trump by 27 percentage points. In an unusual move, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers condemned King the week before the election, but it's unclear whether the criticism will boost his Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten.

In early returns, Democrats have flipped GOP-controlled seats in Virginia and Florida. Democratic candidate Jennifer Wexton is projected to unseat Rep. Barbara Comstock, the Republican representing a northern Virginia district. In Florida, former secretary of health and human services Donna Shalala defeated Republican Maria Elvira Salazar for the Miami seat previously held by GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Governors

Republicans will maintain control of Florida’s executive branch as former GOP U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis beats Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by a slim margin. Less than 100,000 votes separated the two candidates when Gillum reportedly called DeSantis to concede.

Republican Kristi Noem becomes South Dakota’s first female governor after beating Democratic candidate Billie Sutton in a race that was close in the polls despite South Dakota's heavy conservative tilt.

Wisconsin Democrats are hopeful for a blue wave that can sink Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday in his fourth appearance on the ballot in eight years. Walker has said his race against Democrat Tony Evers, the state schools chief since 2009, is the toughest gubernatorial contest of his career. Wisconsin is nearly evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, and President Trump narrowly carried it in 2016.

In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are meeting in one of the signature contests of the 2018 midterm elections, with potential outcomes ranging from the election of America's first black female governor to another four weeks of bitter, race-laden campaigning. Adding to the Election Day drama, widespread reports of technical malfunctions and long lines at polling stations came in from across the state, with some voters reporting waits of up to three hours to cast ballots. Ballot access and election integrity flared up in the final weekend as Kemp, the state’s current secretary of state, announced, without providing any evidence, that he was launching an investigation into Georgia Democrats for "possible cybercrimes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.