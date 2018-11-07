Months of campaigning came to an end Tuesday as voters in Minnesota and around the nation cast their ballots for a range of federal, state and local offices in an election that is widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's first two years in office. Polls closed in Minnesota at 8 p.m., but those already in line at polling locations at that time will be able to vote. We'll be tracking the results of key races in Minnesota and across the country as they come in throughout the night. Click the buttons below to jump to a section. Here are some things to watch as the night progresses. See full Minnesota results here.

Tim Walz becomes Minnesota’s next governor: The former First District representative beat challenger Jeff Johnson

The former First District representative beat challenger Jeff Johnson Ilhan Omar wins in Minnesota’s Fifth District: She becomes the first Somali-American congresswoman

She becomes the first Somali-American congresswoman Dean Phillips unseats Rep. Erik Paulsen in the Third: Paulsen had held the west-metro suburban district for a decade

Paulsen had held the west-metro suburban district for a decade Amy Klobuchar wins third term: Sen. Tina Smith also leads in her race against state Sen. Karin Housley

Minnesota

Governor

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz leads Republican Jeff Johnson in a high-stakes election for Minnesota governor. With 32 percent of precincts reporting about 9:30 p.m., Walz, a Democrat, led Johnson 59 to 37 percent in their bid to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton, who is retiring after two terms.

Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, has promised to take the state in a new direction, bringing policies that would align Minnesota with its more conservative neighboring states. He’s pledged to lower taxes and cut spending if necessary to do so. Johnson wants a lighter regulatory touch on business and said he would lobby the federal government to pause the refugee resettlement program that has brought tens of thousands of refugees to Minnesota in the past few decades.

Walz, who has represented southern Minnesota in Congress since 2006, spent 24 years in the National Guard and more than two decades as a high school geography teacher and football coach. Walz advocates more spending on education, transportation, aid to local governments and other programs. Walz, whose congressional district is more rural and conservative than the state as a whole, has pledged to bring together disparate groups to make progress after years of gridlock in St. Paul.

Attorney General

The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Republican attorney Doug Wardlow has delved deeply into both candidates’ pasts statements and affiliations, with each side painting the other as a radical from the other end of the political spectrum.

Ellison announced his bid for the office in June after current Attorney General Lori Swanson filed to run for governor. The six-term congressman won his party’s August primary days after Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend, stepped forward with claims of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison has denied the allegation and an investigation commissioned by the DFL Party concluded that it could not substantiate the claim.

Wardlow spent much of his legal career working for the national Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group that is behind numerous court challenges to transgender and same-sex marriage rights. Wardlow came under fire in October when a recording surfaced of him pledging to a group of Republican donors that he would purge the office of 42 DFL attorneys.

The winner will take over an office that has been led by Swanson since 2006. Ellison has said that he would approach the office as a tool to challenge certain policies emanating from Washington while Wardlow has said Swanson misused the office’s resources by joining a number of national lawsuits.

U.S. Senate

DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar cruised to a third term in her race against GOP Minnesota Sen. Jim Newberger of Becker. She held a big edge in polls and fundraising over Newberger.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tina Smith held a large lead over her Republican challenger, State Sen. Karin Housley in early returns. They are vying to complete the final two years of the Senate term of Democrat Al Franken, who exited in January after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Smith, a Democrat appointed by outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton, had served as his lieutenant governor and chief of staff. Her campaign focused on her priorities during her short tenure in Washington, including a role in writing the federal farm bill and efforts to reduce opioid abuse.

Housley, a Republican first elected in 2012 to represent St. Marys Point at the Capitol, was endorsed by Trump and supported many of his policies. She emphasized her work on behalf of senior citizens, her support for mining projects and her opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. House

Minnesota is Ground Zero in the battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives, with hotly contested races in four of the state's eight congressional districts and a historic outcome in one more.

The state’s first Somali-American state representative, Ilhan Omar, has defeated her GOP opponent, Jennifer Zielinski, to become the country’s first Somali-American elected to Congress. Omar will represent the Fifth Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding cities, including Edina, Richfield and Golden Valley. The seat was vacated by DFL Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for state attorney general.

Businessman Dean Phillips on Tuesday added to the Democrats’ gains in the U.S. House with his defeat of five-term Republican incumbent Erik Paulsen in a big-money race in the Third District, which includes the Twin Cities’ western suburbs.

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer cruised to re-election to represent the Sixth District, including northern Twin Cities suburbs and outlying areas, defeating Democrat Ian Todd.

Republican Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired police officer, took an early lead Tuesday against Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator and Democratic strategist. The two rivals spent months crisscrossing the 27,000-square-mile district, which includes Duluth, the Iron Range and cities from Grand Marais to North Branch. Once a DFL stronghold, the district has swung Republican, with Trump winning the district by 16 points in 2016. The race drew a slew of TV ads and about $9 million in outside spending. Republicans have long eyed the seat as a potential pickup, prompting visits from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

DFLer Dan Feehan and Republican Jim Hagedorn are battling for the open First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. The open seat, which Democratic Rep. Tim Walz represented for 12 years until his bid for governor this year, has drawn $13.8 million in campaign spending by outside groups. Democrats are trying to hold a seat that Walz won over Hagedorn by only 1 percentage point in 2016, while Republicans hope to gain advantage after President Trump’s 15-point win that year.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis is running for a second term against DFL challenger Angie Craig in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, two years after he narrowly defeated her. The district, which includes southeastern Twin Cities suburbs and some areas to the south, is among a handful of races targeted by both parties in the intense battle for control of the House.

Around the nation

U.S. Senate

While many forecasters say Democrats are likely to take control of the U.S. House, the battle for the Senate — in which the map is much more favorable for Republicans — is another matter. FiveThirtyEight.com gives Democrats just a one in five chance of winning the Senate, and its model suggests Republicans may even slightly expand their current majority of 52 seats. All eyes are on open seats in Arizona and Tennessee, while endangered Democrats in a number of other races are fighting for political survival.

In Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz held on to his seat by only a 3 percent margin after a challenge from Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who had become a national Democratic phenomenon in recent weeks.

Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin beat Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, a staunch supporter of President Trump. The race marked the first time in Wisconsin history that both major party candidates running for Senate were women.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats, has been unseated by Republican Mike Braun in Indiana.

In Missouri, Democrat Claire McCaskill has been betting that a more centrist message will resonate with independents and moderate Republican voters she desperately needs to beat Republican challenger Josh Hawley, who has relentlessly attacked her as too liberal for the conservative leaning state.

Heidi Heitkamp, the incumbent Democratic North Dakota senator, is in a grueling fight to keep her seat from current U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer. The race has largely hinged on Heitkamp’s no-vote on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which led her to almost immediately drop in the polls. Stricter voter ID rules are also taking effect in North Dakota after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the state to continue requiring street addresses, as opposed to other addresses such as post office boxes. The law largely affects Native Americans living on reservations, many of whom don’t have a formal street address, so a last-minute free ID campaign has been waged by Heitkamp’s supporters. In winning her first term six years ago, Heitkamp won by just 3,000 votes, and this race against Cramer is bound to be close.

The Washington Post reports that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016, has easily defeated controversial Duluth-born GOP challenger Corey Stewart, who has drawn widespread criticism for his ties to white nationalists.

U.S. House

The Democrats picked up at least 10 Republican-held House seats across the eastern half of the country in early returns Tuesday but fell short in a closely watched race in Kentucky as they fought to wrest control of the chamber from the GOP. Democrats needa net gain of 23 seats to break the Republicans' eight-year hold on the House and gain a check on President Trump.

Republican Bryan Steil, a University of Wisconsin System regent, has won Rep. Paul Ryan’s open Janesville-area district, beating Democratic Racine ironworker Randy Bryce.

One Iowa race offers a test of whether a Trump-style advocate for immigration limits can win. Republican Rep. Steve King is keeping a low profile recently in his bid for a ninth House term, his success in question after controversy over his vocal support of white nationalists. But Democrats have a tough road to success in the 4th District, which voted for Trump by 27 percentage points. In an unusual move, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers condemned King the week before the election, but it's unclear whether the criticism will boost his Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten.

In early returns, Democrats have flipped GOP-controlled seats in Virginia and Florida. Democratic candidate Jennifer Wexton is projected to unseat Rep. Barbara Comstock, the Republican representing a northern Virginia district. In Florida, former secretary of health and human services Donna Shalala defeated Republican Maria Elvira Salazar for the Miami seat previously held by GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Governors

Wisconsin Democrats are hopeful for a blue wave that can sink Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday in his fourth appearance on the ballot in eight years. Walker has said his race against Democrat Tony Evers, the state schools chief since 2009, is the toughest gubernatorial contest of his career. Wisconsin is nearly evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, and President Trump narrowly carried it in 2016.

The South Dakota race between Republican Kristi Noem and Democratic candidate Billie Sutton has been close in the polls despite South Dakota's heavy conservative tilt. If elected, Noem would become the first female governor in the state's history. Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, would be the first Democratic governor elected in South Dakota in more than 40 years.

Voters in Florida decide whether to keep state government unified under Republican control by electing former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the president, or choosing its first Democratic governor since 1994 — and its first ever African-American — after a campaign marked by a deadly hurricane and gun violence. DeSantis hoped to ride Trump's endorsement to victory in the governor's race Tuesday, while Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum sought to energize his party's voters as an unabashed progressive.

In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are meeting in one of the signature contests of the 2018 midterm elections, with potential outcomes ranging from the election of America's first black female governor to another four weeks of bitter, race-laden campaigning. Adding to the Election Day drama, widespread reports of technical malfunctions and long lines at polling stations came in from across the state, with some voters reporting waits of up to three hours to cast ballots. Ballot access and election integrity flared up in the final weekend as Kemp, the state’s current secretary of state, announced, without providing any evidence, that he was launching an investigation into Georgia Democrats for "possible cybercrimes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.