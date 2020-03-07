Three Minnesota schools are playing tonight to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 in the Division III men's and women's basketball tournaments.



You can watch the games live by clicking on the links below.

Men's

MIAC champion St. John's is playing host to Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. in Collegeville. Watch the game here.

St. Thomas is playing at 7:30 p.m. at Wisconsin-Platteville. Watch here.

Women's

Bethany Lutheran. which upset Bethel in the opening round, is playing Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. in Arden Hills. Watch here.