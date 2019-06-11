Defending champion United States opens its quest to repeat as World Cup champion today with its match against Thailand, the first of three in pool play. We have everything you need to follow the action,
If you have a television provider, you can follow the FOX Sports livestream of the game by going here and clicking on the game telecast link.
Get game updates from FIFA's Live Blog | BBC | Team USA on Twitter
Team rosters for the USA and Thailand are here.
Real-time match statistics are here.
World Cup preview from Star Tribune soccer expert Jon Marthaler is here.
The Star Tribune's soccer page is here.
Our World Cup web page is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins sign first-round pick Cavaco
Keoni Cavaco, who turned 18 on June 2, is a 6-1, 180-pound infielder and will report to the Gulf Coast League Twins in Fort Myers.
Wolves
Pelicans' Griffin says no 'shot clock' on any Davis deal
Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Tuesday that the timing of next week's NBA draft won't necessarily raise urgency to deal away disgruntled six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.
MN United
Hegerberg's absence prevents reunion with Lyon teammates
The match between host nation France and Norway could have been a reunion for star Ada Hegerberg and her club teammates.
Twins
Ex-slugger David Ortiz had counted on fans to protect him
Beloved in his hometown, David Ortíz traveled the dangerous streets of Santo Domingo with little or no security, trusting in his fans to protect him.
MN United
Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0
Alex Morgan tied a tournament record with five goals and the defending champion U.S. national team opened the Women's World Cup with a historic 13-0 rout of Thailand on Tuesday night.