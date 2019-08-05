More from Star Tribune
National
Texas Republican congressman retiring as GOP departures rise
Yet another Texas Republican congressman is announcing his retirement, two GOP officials said Monday, as the party's mounting departures make it increasingly unlikely it will be able to regain the House majority in next year's elections.
National
Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, but reneged in past
President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and has reneged on previous promises to strengthen gun laws after mass shootings.
National
Baltimore County settles excessive force suit for $1 million
Baltimore County will pay more than $1 million to settle claims by the family of a 21-year-old who died days after an encounter with police officers and medical workers.
National
Feds: FBI 'exercised remarkable caution' in CIA worker probe
Federal prosecutors in New York say the FBI "exercised remarkable caution and candor" in securing search warrants that led to espionage charges against a former CIA employee.