National
Judge dismisses suit filed by acquitted St. Louis officer
A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a white former St. Louis police officer whose acquittal in the death of a black suspect set off weeks of protests.
National
Texts between Portland police, far-right group draw scrutiny
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, has asked the police chief to investigate "disturbing" texts between the commander of the department's rapid response team and the leader of a far-right group involved in violent protests in the city.
National
APNewsBreak: New guidance on handling child bride petitions
The Trump administration announced new rules Friday to scrutinize petitions to bring in underage spouses to the U.S., after data showed thousands of requests by men to bring in child and adolescent brides had been approved.
National
Amazon decision a win for Democrats' rising left wing
What is happening to the Democrats?
National
Illinois Democrats ask Evers to review Foxconn plant impact
Illinois congressional Democrats have asked Wisconsin's new Democratic governor to re-evaluate the environmental impact of a sprawling plant that Foxconn Technology Group plans to build near the states' border, saying they are concerned it could exacerbate flooding in Chicago's northern suburbs.
