The state high school dance team tournament continues its two-day run at Target Center today. Champions in three classes will be crowned in the high kick competition.

You can watch the tournament live by clicking on this link from PrepSpotlight.TV

Here's the tournament schedule:

Saturday:

11:30 a.m.: Class 1A high kick qualifying

2 p.m.: Class 2A and 3A high kick qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Class 1A high kick finals

7:15 p.m.: Class 2A and 3A high kick qualifying

More information about the tournament is here.

Tournament preview: