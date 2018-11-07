Months of campaigning came to an end Tuesday as voters in Minnesota and around the nation cast their ballots for a range of federal, state and local offices in an election that is widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump's first two years in office. Polls close in Minnesota at 8 p.m., but they have already started closing in other states. We'll be tracking the results of key races in Minnesota and across the country as they come in throughout the night. Click the buttons below to jump to a section. Here are some things to watch as the night progresses. See full Minnesota results here.

Polls have closed in half the country: Many with tight races include Georgia, Missouri, Texas and Florida, where the governor’s race is neck-and-neck

Many with tight races include Georgia, Missouri, Texas and Florida, where the governor’s race is neck-and-neck Dems flip two U.S. House seats: Nationwide, Democratic winners have been called in two races that previously were under GOP control in Florida and Virginia.

Nationwide, Democratic winners have been called in two races that previously were under GOP control in Florida and Virginia. Next results to see: At 8 p.m., many more key states’ results will start becoming available, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota

At 8 p.m., many more key states’ results will start becoming available, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota Turnout appears to be high: Lines at polling locations have been strong all day, even through a steady drizzle and snowflakes

Minnesota

Governor

Minnesotans will choose a new governor Tuesday in a high-stakes election that could take the state in an entirely different direction. Republican Jeff Johnson and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz are facing off to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton, who is retiring after two terms.

Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, has promised to take the state in a new direction, bringing policies that would align Minnesota with its more conservative neighboring states. He’s pledged to lower taxes and cut spending if necessary to do so. Johnson wants a lighter regulatory touch on business and said he would lobby the federal government to pause the refugee resettlement program that has brought tens of thousands of refugees to Minnesota in the past few decades.

Walz, who has represented southern Minnesota in Congress since 2006, spent 24 years in the National Guard and more than two decades as a high school geography teacher and football coach. Walz advocates more spending on education, transportation, aid to local governments and other programs. Walz, whose congressional district is more rural and conservative than the state as a whole, has pledged to bring together disparate groups to make progress after years of gridlock in St. Paul.

Attorney General

The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Republican attorney Doug Wardlow has delved deeply into both candidates’ pasts statements and affiliations, with each side painting the other as a radical from the other end of the political spectrum.

Ellison announced his bid for the office in June after current Attorney General Lori Swanson filed to run for governor. The six-term congressman won his party’s August primary days after Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend, stepped forward with claims of emotional and physical abuse. Ellison has denied the allegation and an investigation commissioned by the DFL Party concluded that it could not substantiate the claim.

Wardlow spent much of his legal career working for the national Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group that is behind numerous court challenges to transgender and same-sex marriage rights. Wardlow came under fire in October when a recording surfaced of him pledging to a group of Republican donors that he would purge the office of 42 DFL attorneys.

The winner will take over an office that has been led by Swanson since 2006. Ellison has said that he would approach the office as a tool to challenge certain policies emanating from Washington while Wardlow has said Swanson misused the office’s resources by joining a number of national lawsuits.

U.S. Senate

The two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday’s ballot in Minnesota are vital to Republican efforts to retain control and protect President Trump’s agenda.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar seems poised for re-election to a third term. She has a big edge in polls and fundraising over GOP state Rep. Jim Newberger of Becker.

The special election pitting Sen. Tina Smith against state Sen. Karin Housley is more competitive. They are vying to complete the final two years of the Senate term of Democrat Al Franken, who exited in January after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Smith, a Democrat appointed by outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton, had served as his lieutenant governor and chief of staff. Her campaign focused on her priorities during her short tenure in Washington, including a role in writing the federal farm bill and efforts to reduce opioid abuse.

Housley, a Republican first elected in 2012 to represent St. Marys Point at the Capitol, was endorsed by Trump and supported many of his policies. She emphasized her work on behalf of senior citizens, her support for mining projects and her opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. House

Minnesota is Ground Zero in the battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives, with hotly contested races in four of the state's eight congressional districts and a likely historic outcome in one more.

DFLer Dan Feehan and Republican Jim Hagedorn are battling for the open First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. The open seat, which Democratic Rep. Tim Walz represented for 12 years until his bid for governor this year, has drawn $13.8 million in campaign spending by outside groups. Democrats are trying to hold a seat that Walz won over Hagedorn by only 1 percentage point in 2016, while Republicans hope to gain advantage after President Trump’s 15-point win that year.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis is running for a second term against DFL challenger Angie Craig in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, two years after he narrowly defeated her. The district, which includes southeastern Twin Cities suburbs and some areas to the south, is among a handful of races targeted by both parties in the intense battle for control of the House.

Five-term Republican U.S. House Rep. Erik Paulsen is facing off against Democratic challenger Dean Phillips in Minnesota’s most expensive House race, as both sought to win over west-metro suburban voters in the Third Congressional District. The two candidates and outside groups spent a combined $18 million in a district Paulsen has held for a decade, but where voters preferred Democratic presidential candidates in recent elections.

Minnesota’s first Somali-American state representative is aiming to make history as the country’s first Somali-American elected to Congress, representing Minneapolis and surrounding cities, including Edina, Richfield and Golden Valley. State Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is favored to win election to the Fifth Congressional District seat that’s been held by Democrats since the early 1960s — most recently by U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who opted to run for state attorney general this year. She faces Republican Jennifer Zielinski, who works as a clinical specialist for Allina Health.

Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired police officer, vies for the Eighth District congressional seat Tuesday against Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator and Democratic strategist. The two rivals spent months crisscrossing the 27,000-square-mile district, which includes Duluth, the Iron Range and cities from Grand Marais to North Branch. Once a DFL stronghold, the district has swung Republican, with Trump winning the district by 16 points in 2016. The race drew a slew of TV ads and about $9 million in outside spending. Republicans have long eyed the seat as a potential pickup, prompting visits from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Around the nation

U.S. Senate

While many forecasters say Democrats are likely to take control of the U.S. House, the battle for the Senate — in which the map is much more favorable for Republicans — is another matter. FiveThirtyEight.com gives Democrats just a one in five chance of winning the Senate, and its model suggests Republicans may even slightly expand their current majority of 52 seats. All eyes are on open seats in Arizona and Tennessee, while endangered Democrats in a number of other races are fighting for political survival.

Heidi Heitkamp, the incumbent Democratic North Dakota senator, is in a grueling fight to keep her seat from current U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer. The race has largely hinged on Heitkamp’s no-vote on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which led her to almost immediately drop in the polls. Stricter voter ID rules are also taking effect in North Dakota after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the state to continue requiring street addresses, as opposed to other addresses such as post office boxes. The law largely affects Native Americans living on reservations, many of whom don’t have a formal street address, so a last-minute free ID campaign has been waged by Heitkamp’s supporters. In winning her first term six years ago, Heitkamp won by just 3,000 votes, and this race against Cramer is bound to be close.

Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race pits one of the most liberal members of Congress against a staunch supporter of President Trump. Tuesday's race between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Leah Vukmir also marked the first time in Wisconsin history that both major party candidates running for Senate were women. With Baldwin leading in fundraising and the polls, Vukmir campaigned as the underdog and urged Republicans who supported Trump to surprise pollsters like they did in 2016.

In Missouri, Democrat Claire McCaskill has been betting that a more centrist message will resonate with independents and moderate Republican voters she desperately needs to beat Republican challenger Josh Hawley, who has relentlessly attacked her as too liberal for the conservative leaning state.

In Texas, Beto O'Rourke has already used his once-longshot Texas Senate run to become a national Democratic phenomenon, shatter fundraising records and set off whispers that he could be a credible 2020 White House contender. But will it be enough to upset — or even stay close to — incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in a state as deeply conservative as Texas?

U.S. House

Democrats are fighting to retake control of the House in an election that is shaping up as a pivotal referendum on the president and the Republican Party's monopoly on power in Washington. The outcome has serious stakes for the president. A Democratic majority in the House would almost certainly bring an onslaught of investigations into Trump's businesses and his administration. Yet a Democratic House could also give Trump an opportunity for bipartisan deal-making as he gears up for his re-election bid. The forecasters at FiveThirtyEight.com give Democrats a nearly 80 percent chance of taking control of the House. They will need to pick up at least 23 seats to do so. Here are a couple regional contests to watch.

Democrats believe they have a shot at taking Rep. Paul Ryan's seat in Wisconsin after the House speaker decided against seeking re-election. The party has pinned its hopes on Racine ironworker Randy Bryce; Republicans have countered with attorney Bryan Steil, a University of Wisconsin System regent who worked as a Ryan aide for a year in 2003. The district covers Wisconsin's southeastern corner and includes Janesville, Racine and Kenosha.

One Iowa race offers a test of whether a Trump-style advocate for immigration limits can win. Republican Rep. Steve King is keeping a low profile recently in his bid for a ninth House term, his success in question after controversy over his vocal support of white nationalists. But Democrats have a tough road to success in the 4th District, which voted for Trump by 27 percentage points. In an unusual move, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers condemned King the week before the election, but it's unclear whether the criticism will boost his Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten.

In early returns, Democrats have flipped GOP-controlled seats in Virginia and Florida. Democratic candidate Jennifer Wexton is projected to unseat Rep. Barbara Comstock, the Republican representing a northern Virginia district. In Florida, former secretary of health and human services Donna Shalala defeated Republican Maria Elvira Salazar for the Miami seat previously held by GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Governors

Wisconsin Democrats are hopeful for a blue wave that can sink Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday in his fourth appearance on the ballot in eight years. Walker has said his race against Democrat Tony Evers, the state schools chief since 2009, is the toughest gubernatorial contest of his career. Wisconsin is nearly evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, and President Trump narrowly carried it in 2016.

The South Dakota race between Republican Kristi Noem and Democratic candidate Billie Sutton has been close in the polls despite South Dakota's heavy conservative tilt. If elected, Noem would become the first female governor in the state's history. Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, would be the first Democratic governor elected in South Dakota in more than 40 years.

Voters in Florida decide whether to keep state government unified under Republican control by electing former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the president, or choosing its first Democratic governor since 1994 — and its first ever African-American — after a campaign marked by a deadly hurricane and gun violence. DeSantis hoped to ride Trump's endorsement to victory in the governor's race Tuesday, while Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum sought to energize his party's voters as an unabashed progressive.

In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are meeting in one of the signature contests of the 2018 midterm elections, with potential outcomes ranging from the election of America's first black female governor to another four weeks of bitter, race-laden campaigning. Adding to the Election Day drama, widespread reports of technical malfunctions and long lines at polling stations came in from across the state, with some voters reporting waits of up to three hours to cast ballots. Ballot access and election integrity flared up in the final weekend as Kemp, the state’s current secretary of state, announced, without providing any evidence, that he was launching an investigation into Georgia Democrats for "possible cybercrimes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.