National
US prisons chief removed from position after Epstein's death
Attorney General William Barr removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons from his position Monday, more than a week after millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while in federal custody.
National
Ex-publisher and political staffer Wayne Weidie dies at 78
Wayne Weidie, a former Mississippi newspaper publisher and political columnist who later became a congressional aide, has died. He was 78.
National
Kentucky's governor-lieutenant governor spat goes to court
An extraordinary legal fight between Kentucky's governor and lieutenant governor over a staffing dispute was described in court Monday by the governor's lawyer as a minor disagreement among friends.
National
Governor brings big tech to the table after El Paso attack
Texas' governor is bringing Google, Facebook and Twitter to the table in wake of a mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead.
National
US attorney seeks to block plan for supervised drug center
Loved ones propped photos of more than a dozen young people lost to the opioid crisis against the outside of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on Monday as a judge inside heard arguments on whether the city could become the nation's first to open a supervised injection center.