The final day of the state dance team tournament from Target Center is today.
Here's the dance team schedule, which you can watch by clicking here:
Class 1A high kick qualifying at 11:20 a.m. and finals at 5:20 p.m.
Class 2A high kick qualifying at 1:50 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.
Class 3A high kick qualifying at 1:55 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 6 Michigan starts fast, beats No. 24 Maryland 65-52
Charles Matthews scored 14 points and Iggy Brazdeikis added 13 to lift No. 6 Michigan to a 65-52 victory over No. 24 Maryland on Saturday.
High Schools
Live now.: Watch the Minnesota state dance team tournament
The final day of the state dance team tournament from Target Center is today. Click here for a schedule and links to live video of all three classes.
Gophers
Gophers' Isaiah Washington out with injury, Eric Curry returns Saturday vs. Indiana
Gophers sophomore point guard Isaiah Washington is out Saturday with a tailbone injury. Redshirt sophomore center Eric Curry is back from a calf injury
Gophers
Johnson, No. 8 North Carolina roll past Wake Forest 95-57
Cameron Johnson scored 27 points, and eighth-ranked North Carolina scored the game's first 18 points in Saturday's 95-57 win over Wake Forest.
Sports
Mertens upsets Halep in Qatar Open final for biggest title
Unseeded Elise Mertens came from a set and a break down to beat recent No. 1 Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final and capture the biggest title of her career on Saturday.