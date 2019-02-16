The final day of the state dance team tournament from Target Center is today.

Here's the dance team schedule, which you can watch by clicking here:

Class 1A high kick qualifying at 11:20 a.m. and finals at 5:20 p.m.

Class 2A high kick qualifying at 1:50 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.

Class 3A high kick qualifying at 1:55 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.