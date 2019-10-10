More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Florida men tied to Giuliani, Ukraine probe arrested
Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine impeachment investigation were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations.
Minneapolis
Trump takes stage at Target Center
President Donald Trump was welcomed to the stage by Vice President Mike Pence. Before leaving Washington, Trump took aim at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and touted his chances in Minnesota.
National
The Latest: Eric Trump on Bidens: 'Lock him up'
The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Mercy Corps CEO resigns amid turmoil over abuse allegations
The Mercy Corps CEO resigned Thursday, two days after an Oregonian/OregonLive investigation found that executives at the global humanitarian aid group allowed co-founder Ellsworth Culver to remain in a top role after his daughter accused him of serial sexual abuse.