Health Department announcement of state's first coronavirus case
The state health department issued the following release on the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the state.
South Metro
Police investigating suspicious death at Lakeville residence
The death occurred in a residence in the 17700 block of Glasgow Way, police said, adding that the investigation has just begun.
North Metro
Dead deer, curious dog, frantic owner, alert neighbor add up to drama on Elk River
A 72-year-old man who saw his neighbor fall into the Elk River while trying to rescue her stranded dog pulled her to safety on Thursday,…
Local
LIVE NOW: Gov. Walz, health officials discuss state's first COVID-19 case
Minnesota reported its first case of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December. The patient is an older Ramsey County resident who is recovering after being on a cruise ship with a known case.
Local
Minnesota reports first novel coronavirus case
