If you're not able to follow the state tournament on TV, here's information that will take you to the webstream of the games -- and other ways to follow the state boys' hockey tournament.

The games are being shown by Ch. 45 on its high school website. You can watch them here.

Today's Class 1A quarterfinals:

11 a.m.: North Branch vs. St. Cloud Cathedral followed by East Grand Forks vs. Minnesota River.

6 p.m.: New Ulm vs. Mahtomedi followed by Delano vs. Greenway.

