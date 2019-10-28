Girls' soccer semifinals in Class 1A and 2A started at 8 a.m. with Champlin Park playing Maple Grove followed by Centennial vs. Rosemount. Two boys' game are set for later in the day.

Here's the schedule of today's games:

2A girls:

8 a.m.: Champlin Park vs. Maple Grove.

10 a.m.: Centennial vs. Rosemount

1A girls:

Noon: Mahtomedi vs. The Blake School

2 p.m.: Holy Angels vs. Orono

1A boys

4 p.m. Holy Angels vs. St. Cloud Tech

6 p.m.: The Blake School vs. Orono

