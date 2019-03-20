The Minnesota boys' basketball tournament resumes Friday with the semifinals in Class 2A and 1A. Those games are on Ch. 45, but you can watch the live video on the web.

The semifinals are on KSTC's prep45.com website.

The schedule in Class 1A begins with Spring Grove vs. Henning at noon followed by Ada-Borup vs. North Woods at 2 p.m.

In Class 2A, Minnehaha Academy takes on Lake City at 6 p.m. with Minneapolis North taking on Perham to wrap up the day at 8 p.m.

A link to the tournament brackets in each class, including game times, is on our boys' basketball hub.

Game results and schedules are also on the hub.

Highlights of the quarterfinal games from PrepSpotlight TV are here.

You can get in-game updates from Star Tribune staff and others at the tournament, as well as social media from around the state, on our high school Live Blog.