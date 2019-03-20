The Minnesota boys' basketball tournament begins Wednesday with the quarterfinals in three of the state's four classes. The games aren't on TV, but you can watch the live video on the web.

The 12 games begin at 10 a.m. in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A. The Class 1A quarterfinals are Thursday. Top seeds Park Center (4A) and DeLaSalle (3A) play at 10 a.m.; Minnehaha Academy (2A) plays at 6 p.m.

You can watch them by clicking here.

A link to the tournament brackets in each class, including game times, is on our boys' basketball hub.

Game results and a class-by-class preview are also on the hub.

You can get in-game updates from Star Tribune staff and others at the tournament, as well as social media from around the state, on our high school Live Blog.