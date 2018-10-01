Lindsey Buckingham/photo by Luis Sinco, LA Times

"Live From Here" is still produced by Minnesota Public Radio, but you may not know it based on the newly released schedule. Only four shows for the 2018-19 season will take place in the Twin Cities and only two of them will broadcast from the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, the show's long-time base.

When the show was called "Prairie Home Companion" fans could expect a much heavier emphasis on Minnesota. In the 2010-11 season, for example, 13 shows were staged in the state, 10 of those at the Fitz.

Chris Thile, who has taken over for Garrison Keillor, recently replaced a number of Minnesota-based staff members with those who have little ties to the state.

The 22-episode season kicks off this weekend in San Francisco with guests Lindsey Buckingham and Hurray For the Riff Raff. "Live" will be at St. Paul's Palace Theatre on Oct. 13 with a show at the Fitz the following weekend. The next Minnesota-based show isn't until March 2.