Soccer's World Cup notches up the intensity even more today when France and Belgium meet in the first semifinal match. Follow the game with our FIFA Live Blog and more from Russia.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

To get the latest match updates, click here for a FIFA Live Blog, which includes lineups and ither pregame information.

Belgium's roster and team profile are here.

France's roster and team profile are here.

The Star Tribune's soccer page, which includes World Cup and MLS news, is here.