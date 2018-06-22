The Minnesota Wild has the 24th pick in the first round of the NHL draft, which begins tonight and runs through Saturday afternoon in Dallas. Here's a collection of links that will allow you to track the draft as it plays out.

The first round of the draft begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Rounds 2 through 7 are set to start at 10 a.m. saturday.

Here are some links to help keep up with the news:

Grand Rapids draft prospect McLaughlin shows the value of family.

Hopkins native K'Andre Miller could be first-round pick.