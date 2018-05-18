The Gophers softball team opens play Friday night in the NCAA regionals against Texas. The double-elimination regional is being hosted by the University of Washington, the tournament's No. 6 seed.
Minnesota is 39-15, including 22 victories in its last 24 games, and won the Big Ten tournament last weekend in Madison.
To follow the play-by-play in real time, the NCAA Gamecenter is here.
The game is scheduled to be broadcast by ESPN at 8 p.m. If you're an ESPN subscriber, you can watch the video here.
The double-elimination bracket is here.
Our tournament preview story is here.
Tweets from @GopherSoftball are here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Choo hits grand slam as Rangers pound White Sox 12-5
Shin-Soo Choo hit his first grand slam in eight years, leading the Texas Rangers to a 12-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Twins
Morton throws 7 strong innings in Astros' 4-1 win
Charlie Morton doesn't think he's pitched that well this season.
Twins
Russell's hitting backs Lester in 8-1 Cubs win over Reds
Jon Lester pitched six dominant innings, Addison Russell tied his career high with four hits and the Chicago Cubs quickly took control with a three-run first inning on the way to an 8-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of their four-game series Friday night.
Twins
Merrifield, Perez power Royals to 5-2 win over Yankees
The worst night CC Sabathia has had during 18 years in the big leagues came Wednesday, when the Yankees' big left-hander had to sleep in the team's broken-down plane after a rainout in Washington.
Sports
With Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano struggling again, Twins fight for mediocrity
There was a battle of mediocrity for the American League's second wild card in 2017 and the Twins were able to claim it with an…