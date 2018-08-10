The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team plays Iowa on Friday morning, with the winner meeting Fargo on Saturday for a spot in the Little League World Series.

First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Westfield, Ind.

You can follow the play-by-play of the game here.

Coon Rapids-Andover lost 6-0 to Fargo on Wednesday in a winners' bracket game.

