The NCAA Division II and III football playoffs continue Saturday and you can watch the games live and for free by clicking on the links.
The St. John's and MSU-Mankato video is being provided by the host schools; the Bethel video by Naperville Community Television.
Division III
Noon: St. John's vs. Whitworth. Radio at 10 a.m., Video at noon.
Noon: Bethel at North Park Video | Radio
Division II
1 p.m.: MSU-Mankato vs. Colorado State-Pueblo Video | Radio
