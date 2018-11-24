The NCAA Division II and III football playoffs continue Saturday and you can watch the games live and for free by clicking on the links.

The St. John's and MSU-Mankato video is being provided by the host schools; the Bethel video by Naperville Community Television.

Division III

Noon: St. John's vs. Whitworth. Radio at 10 a.m., Video at noon.

Noon: Bethel at North Park Video | Radio

Division II

1 p.m.: MSU-Mankato vs. Colorado State-Pueblo Video | Radio