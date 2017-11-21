More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Kindergartener bags buck under new hunting age law
A kindergartener from north central Wisconsin is among the first youngsters to bag a buck under the state's new law that eliminates the state's minimum hunting age.
Local
Feds require new environmental study for SWLRT crash wall
The Federal Transit Administration is requiring an additional environmental study of a crash-protection wall that is planned along the proposed Southwest light-rail line. It is unclear whether the study will further delay the embattled $1.9 billion transit project.
National
Melania Trump, son Barron receive White House Christmas tree
Melania Trump and son Barron joined in a time-honored tradition of receiving the official White House Christmas tree, which will become the showstopper for a president who has vowed to put Christmas back at the center of the winter holidays.
Local
Minnesota state park entrance fees waived on Black Friday
All 75 of Minnesota’s state parks will be free for visitors on Friday, continuing a new tradition aimed at getting people active and outside on…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.