The Minnesota Gophers won the Big Ten regular season baseball title and defeated Michigan State 3-2 in their first game of the Big Ten baseball tournament in Omaha.

Top-seeded Minnesota meets No. 4-seed Illinois in a game scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The eight tournament teams are divided into two four-team double-elimination brackets, with the winners scheduled to meet for a winner-take-all game on Sunday.

To follow the play-by-play and get game statistics in real time, click here.

Tournament games are being broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you're a subscriber, you can watch the games on the web or on your mobile device by clicking here.

If the Gophers win tonight, they'll get a day off and play for the bracket championship at 9 a.m. Saturday, with another game Saturday night if needed.

If they lose to Illinois, they'll play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the one-loss bracket.

Our tournament preview, featuring Gophers leading hitter Terrin Vava and more information about the postseason, is here.

Tweets from @GopherBaseball are here.