The University of Minnesota plays Iowa at 9 a.m. in the Big Ten baseball tournament in Bloomington, Indiana. The Gophers are the No. 3 seed in the eight-team double-elimination tournament.

Iowa is 2-0 in the tournament; Minnesota is 1-1. If the Gophers win, the teams will play again at 4 p.m.If you are an BTN subscriber, you can watch the video by clicking here or on the BTN app for your mobile device.

If you can't watch, in-game play-by-play and statistics are here.

You can also get game updates, including video highlights, by following @GopherBaseball.



Game results, brackets and more tournament information are here.

Here is Joe Christensen's preview story about the Gophers and their hopes for the Big ten tournament.

Click here for 2017 Gophers baseball statistics.