The Minnesota Gophers won the Big Ten regular season baseball title have won their first two games in the postseason conference tournament in Omaha.

The Gophers are scheduled to play the winner of Friday afternoon's game between Michigan and Ohio State at 9 a.m. Winning moves the Gophers into Sunday's 1 p.m. title game. A loss would put them in another game at 5 p.m., with that winner going to championship game.

The NCAA is scheduled to announce its tournament field on Monday, in which 64 teams will be divided into 16 four-team regionals. The Gophers, currently ranked

in the latest poll and

, are candidates to play host to a regional.

