If you don't see the live video, please click here.
---
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Officer fatally shoots man in Austin
State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a police officer in Austin.
West Metro
Who will manage Prince's estate? Challenges raised today in court
Filings in Carver County District Court raised questions of conflicts of interest in the management of the estate.
Local
3-plus years for Minnesota man who contacted ISIL recruiters
His attorney had sought a term of no more than the time he has served since being jailed in March.
Local
Live at 9:30 a.m.: Hearing on Prince estate
If you don't see the live video, please click here. ---
Minneapolis
Mentally ill Mpls. man who killed mom wants life insurance money
The insurance company that holds the policy has filed a lawsuit in hopes of blocking his claim.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.