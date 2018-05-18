The Gophers softball team opens play Friday night in the NCAA regionals against Texas. The double-elimination regional is being hosted by the University of Washington, the tournament's No. 6 seed.

Minnesota is 39-15, including 22 victories in its last 24 games, and won the Big Ten tournament last weekend in Madison.

To follow the play-by-play in real time, the NCAA Gamecenter is here.

The game is scheduled to be broadcast by ESPN at 8 p.m. If you're an ESPN subscriber, you can watch the video here.

The double-elimination bracket is here.

Our tournament preview story is here.

Tweets from @GopherSoftball are here.