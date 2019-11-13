More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin board backs away from free speech restrictions
A county board in southern Wisconsin has backed away from a plan to prosecute journalists over their reporting on a water quality study and discipline elected officials for how they handle information about the research.
National
'Sad day' or 'scam'? What to watch at impeachment hearing
A "solemn day" or a "showtrial"?
National
Separating fact from fiction at Trump's impeachment hearings
President Donald Trump has been fulminating for weeks over the impeachment inquiry, which he sees as a persecution cooked up by Democrats and "Never Trumpers."
National
Trump, Erdogan to meet as thorny issues stress relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Donald Trump will meet as relations between the two NATO allies are at their lowest point in decades, with Turkey rebuffing the U.S. and turning toward Russia on security issues and Ankara facing a Washington backlash over attacks on Kurdish civilians during its incursion into Syria last month.
National
Impeachment hearings go live on TV with the 1st witnesses
The closed doors of the Trump impeachment investigation are swinging wide open.