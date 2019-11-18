More from Star Tribune
House Democrats propose stopgap bill to prevent shutdown
House Democrats have released a temporary government-wide funding bill to forestall a shutdown and give negotiators through Dec. 20 to try to hash out details of more than $1.4 trillion worth of unfinished spending legislation.
National
US asks federal judge to toss out Nevada plutonium lawsuit
The federal government wants a judge to reject Nevada's request for a court order to remove weapons-grade plutonium from a site north of Las Vegas, arguing that officials have already promised that no more will be shipped to the state.
National
US softening position on Israeli settlements in West Bank
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that the U.S. is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a series of Trump administration moves that weaken Palestinian claims to statehood.
National
Crucial impeachment hearings break into open for all to see
Eight witnesses. Five hearings. Three days.