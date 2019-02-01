The top two high school teams in the state, Hopkins and Wayzata, meet tonight in a girls' high school basketball showdown at 7 p.m.

Both teams are 18-0, with the Royals ranked No. 1 and the Trojans No. 2 in the state rankings.

Tonight's game is at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins.

The teams will meet again on Feb. 22, the final game of the regular season, and could battle for a third time for a berth in the state tournament. The games have extra importance between all playoff games in Section 6AAAA, including the title game, will be played on the court of the higher-seeded team.

